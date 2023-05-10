Navy Nurse Corps officers and Nurses featured and feted at NMRTC Bremerton

A Slice of 115 Years…as tradition dictates, the senior Navy Nurse Corps officer – Capt. Patrick Fitzpatrick, Naval Hospital Bremerton director and Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Bremerton commanding officer – and junior Navy Nurse Corps officer, Lt. j.g. Taylor Fink, registered nurse assigned to Family Medicine, cut the cake at the command’s commemoration of National Nurses Week, May 6-12, and the Navy Nurse Corps 115th birthday, officially held every May 13 since 1908 (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer).

