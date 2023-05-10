Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Nurse Corps officers and Nurses featured and feted at NMRTC Bremerton [Image 3 of 3]

    Navy Nurse Corps officers and Nurses featured and feted at NMRTC Bremerton

    BREMERTON, WA, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2023

    Photo by Douglas Stutz 

    Naval Hospital Bremerton/Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Bremerton

    A Slice of 115 Years…as tradition dictates, the senior Navy Nurse Corps officer – Capt. Patrick Fitzpatrick, Naval Hospital Bremerton director and Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Bremerton commanding officer – and junior Navy Nurse Corps officer, Lt. j.g. Taylor Fink, registered nurse assigned to Family Medicine, cut the cake at the command’s commemoration of National Nurses Week, May 6-12, and the Navy Nurse Corps 115th birthday, officially held every May 13 since 1908 (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer).

    Date Taken: 05.11.2023
    Date Posted: 05.12.2023 09:41
    Location: BREMERTON, WA, US 
    Nurse Corps birthday
    DHA
    nhb
    #NavyMedicine
    nmrtc bremerton

