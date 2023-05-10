A U.S. Soldier assigned to 1st Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, and a German soldier evacuate a simulated casualty during a spur ride in the vicinity of Schnaittenbach, near Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, May 10, 2023. The spur ride provides troopers and leaders an opportunity to complete a series of warrior tasks and drills in order to obtain the right to wear the cavalry's coveted spurs. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Randis Monroe)
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2023 03:56
|Photo ID:
|7792106
|VIRIN:
|230510-A-XB890-1138
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|4.55 MB
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BW, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 1-2CR Spur Ride [Image 23 of 23], by SGT Randis Monroe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
