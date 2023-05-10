A U.S. Soldier assigned to 1st Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, and a German soldier evacuate a simulated casualty during a spur ride in the vicinity of Schnaittenbach, near Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, May 10, 2023. The spur ride provides troopers and leaders an opportunity to complete a series of warrior tasks and drills in order to obtain the right to wear the cavalry's coveted spurs. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Randis Monroe)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.10.2023 Date Posted: 05.12.2023 03:56 Photo ID: 7792106 VIRIN: 230510-A-XB890-1138 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 4.55 MB Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BW, DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 1-2CR Spur Ride [Image 23 of 23], by SGT Randis Monroe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.