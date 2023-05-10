Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1-2CR Spur Ride [Image 17 of 23]

    1-2CR Spur Ride

    GRAFENWOEHR, BW, GERMANY

    05.10.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Randis Monroe 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    A U.S. Soldier assigned to 1st Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, and a German soldier evacuate a simulated casualty during a spur ride in the vicinity of Schnaittenbach, near Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, May 10, 2023. The spur ride provides troopers and leaders an opportunity to complete a series of warrior tasks and drills in order to obtain the right to wear the cavalry's coveted spurs. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Randis Monroe)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.10.2023
    Date Posted: 05.12.2023 03:56
    Photo ID: 7792106
    VIRIN: 230510-A-XB890-1138
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 4.55 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BW, DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1-2CR Spur Ride [Image 23 of 23], by SGT Randis Monroe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

