    1-2CR Spur Ride [Image 14 of 23]

    1-2CR Spur Ride

    GRAFENWOEHR, BW, GERMANY

    05.10.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Randis Monroe 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 1st Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment provide security while treating a simulated casualty during the unit spur ride in the vicinity of Schnaittenbach, near Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, May 10, 2023. The spur ride provides troopers and leaders an opportunity to complete a series of warrior tasks and drills in order to obtain the right to wear the cavalry's coveted spurs. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Randis Monroe)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.10.2023
    Date Posted: 05.12.2023 03:56
    Photo ID: 7792102
    VIRIN: 230510-A-XB890-1107
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 4.49 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BW, DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1-2CR Spur Ride [Image 23 of 23], by SGT Randis Monroe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    2CR
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether

