1-2CR Spur Ride

U.S. Soldiers assigned to 1st Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment provide security while treating a simulated casualty during the unit spur ride in the vicinity of Schnaittenbach, near Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, May 10, 2023. The spur ride provides troopers and leaders an opportunity to complete a series of warrior tasks and drills in order to obtain the right to wear the cavalry's coveted spurs. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Randis Monroe)

