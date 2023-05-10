Airmen assigned to the 20th Logistics Readiness Squadron at Shaw Air Force Base guide a heavy equipment operator assigned to the 628th Civil

Engineering Squadron at Joint Base Charleston as he uses a 10k forklift to load containers onto a flatbed at North Auxiliary Airfield, South Carolina, May 5, 2023. Operation Outlaw Moxie was designed to validate the 628th CES readiness reporting and ability to conduct deployed operations, ultimately preparing them for a future high-end fight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Bryan Guthrie)

This work, 628th CES conduct Operation Outlaw Moxie at NAAF [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Bryan Guthrie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.