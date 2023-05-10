628th CES conduct Operation Outlaw Moxie at NAAF

Airmen assigned to the 628th Civil Engineer Squadron (CES) walk to the flight line at North Auxiliary Airfield, South Carolina, May 5, 2023. Operation Outlaw Moxie was designed to validate the 628th CES readiness reporting and ability to conduct deployed operations, ultimately preparing them for a future high-end fight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Bryan Guthrie)

