    628th CES conduct Operation Outlaw Moxie at NAAF [Image 7 of 8]

    628th CES conduct Operation Outlaw Moxie at NAAF

    NORTH AUXILIARY AIRFIELD, SC, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Bryan Guthrie 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron         

    A C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 437th Airlift Wing prepares to land at North Auxiliary Airfield, South Carolina, May 5, 2023. Operation Outlaw Moxie was designed to validate the 628th CES readiness reporting and ability to conduct deployed operations, ultimately preparing them for a future high-end fight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Bryan Guthrie)

    Date Taken: 05.05.2023
    Date Posted: 05.11.2023 20:03
    Photo ID: 7791477
    VIRIN: 230505-F-DN281-0231
    Resolution: 2755x1856
    Size: 2.23 MB
    Location: NORTH AUXILIARY AIRFIELD, SC, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 628th CES conduct Operation Outlaw Moxie at NAAF [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Bryan Guthrie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    1CTCS
    628th Civil Engineer Squadron
    North Auxiliary Airfield
    628th CES
    NAAF
    Operation Outlaw Moxie

