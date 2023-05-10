VT-31 Holds Change of Command Ceremony

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - Outgoing commanding officer Cmdr. J. Tyler Karaffa, left, and incoming commanding officer Cmdr. Robert Stochel return to the NAS Corpus Christi flightline following an aerial change of command ceremony for of the "Wise Owls" of Training Squadron (VT) 31. Stochel now serves as the squadron's 59th commanding officer. (U.S. Navy photo by Anne Owens/Released)

