    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    VT-31 Holds Change of Command Ceremony [Image 2 of 2]

    VT-31 Holds Change of Command Ceremony

    CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2023

    Photo by Anne Owens 

    Chief of Naval Air Training

    CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - Outgoing commanding officer Cmdr. J. Tyler Karaffa, left, and incoming commanding officer Cmdr. Robert Stochel return to the NAS Corpus Christi flightline following an aerial change of command ceremony for of the "Wise Owls" of Training Squadron (VT) 31. Stochel now serves as the squadron's 59th commanding officer. (U.S. Navy photo by Anne Owens/Released)

    naval aviation
    vt-31
    wise owls
    karaffa
    stochel

