VT-31 Holds Change of Command Ceremony

Photo By Anne Owens | CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - Outgoing commanding officer Cmdr. J. Tyler Karaffa, left, and...... read more read more Photo By Anne Owens | CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - Outgoing commanding officer Cmdr. J. Tyler Karaffa, left, and incoming commanding officer Cmdr. Robert Stochel return to the NAS Corpus Christi flightline following an aerial change of command ceremony for of the "Wise Owls" of Training Squadron (VT) 31. Stochel now serves as the squadron's 59th commanding officer. (U.S. Navy photo by Anne Owens/Released) see less | View Image Page

The “Wise Owls” of Training Squadron (VT) 31 held a change of command ceremony in which Cmdr. Robert Stochel relieved Cmdr. J. Tyler Karaffa to become the squadron’s 59th commanding officer, May 4.



During Karaffa’s time at VT-31, the “Wise Owls” achieved an unprecedented 107% student production rate, training student aviators in all phases of advanced multi-engine flight procedures. The “Wise Owls” were awarded the Chief of Naval Operations Safety Award in 2021 and 2022, their second and third consecutive years winning the award respectively.



A native of Great Falls, Montana, Karaffa graduated from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in January 2004 earning a Bachelor of Science in electrical engineering and a Bachelor of Science in applied mathematics. He was designated a Naval Aviator in April 2006 at Naval Air Station Corpus Christi, Texas, and completed initial training in the P-3C Orion in April 2007. He began his career at the “Screaming Eagles” of Patrol Squadron (VP) 1, at NAS Whidbey Island, Washington. Following that, he served as an instructor pilot with the “Wise Owls” at VT-31. Following a tour aboard USS Nimitz (CVN-68), Karaffa returned to Whidbey Island for his department head tour, again at VP-1. After his department head tour, Karaffa served as operations officer at Task Force 67 in Sigonella, Sicily. He reported to the “Wise Owls” in September 2020 as executive officer and assumed command in November, 2021. His next assignment will be as navigator aboard USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76) in Yokosuka, Japan.



Karaffa has accumulated over 3,700 flight hours between the P-3C Orion and the T-44A/C Pegasus. His personal decorations include the Meritorious Service Medal, Air Medal (S/F) (2), Navy Commendation Medal (4), as well as various unit and service awards.



Stochel, a native of Crown Point, Indiana, graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy with a Bachelor of Science in history in 2004. Stochel earned his Wings of Gold in September 2006 and after completing his E- 2C initial training, reported to the “Liberty Bells” of Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 115 at Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi, Japan. Stochel then served as a fleet replacement instructor pilot at the “Greyhawks” of VAW-120 at NAS Norfolk, VA. From there Stochel was assigned to the VAW-113 “Black Eagles” at NAS Point Mugu, California, and then to the “Screwtops” of VAW-123. In 2018, Stochel reported to the U.S. Naval War College in Newport, Rhode Island, graduating with a master’s degree in national security and strategic studies.



Before reporting to the “Wise Owls” of Training Squadron (VT) 31 in 2021, he served at U.S. Fleet Forces Command as the U.S. Naval Forces Northern Command (NAVNORTH) Defense Support of Civil Authorities (DSCA) Planner and Naval Forces Strategic Command (NAVSTRAT) planner.



Stochel has accumulated over 4,100 hours with 3,000 hours in the E-2 Hawkeye, and has logged over 780 left and right seat carrier arrested landings including multiple Air Wing “Top Hook” and “Top 10” awards. Additionally, he has been published in the Navy Safety Command’s Approach magazine, NAWDC classified journal, and in the U.S. Naval Institute’s “Proceedings” magazine. His personal decorations include the Meritorious Service Medal, Air Medal (Strike/Flight), Navy Commendation Medal (3), Navy Achievement Medal (2), and other individual, unit, and campaign awards.



Cmdr. Mike Strittmatter joined VT-31 as the new executive officer.



VT-31 is the military’s premier joint multi-engine training squadron and is responsible for the advanced training of Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard maritime/turboprop aircraft communities. Additionally, the command trains Foreign Military students from Italy, the Netherlands, France, Norway, Denmark, and Sweden. Students go on to fly platforms such as the P-8A “Poseidon,” C-130J “Super Hercules,” E-6B “Mercury,” and E-2D “Hawkeye.”