VT-31 Holds Change of Command Ceremony

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - Three T-44C Pegasus aircraft fly in formation above the Naval Air Station Corpus Christi's flight line during Training Squadron (VT) 31's change of command ceremony. Cmdr. Robert Stochel relieved Cmdr. J. Tyler Karaffa to become the squadron's 59th commanding officer. Karaffa's aircraft breaks away from the pattern to signal his exit. (U.S. Navy photo by Anne Owens/Released)

