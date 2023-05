NETC’s 2022 Sailor of the Year Ceremony

Rear Adm. Pete Garvin, left, commander, Naval Education and Training Command (NETC), delivers his opening remarks on NETC’s fiscal year 2022 Sailor of the Year (SOY) candidates during NETC’s SOY announcement and award ceremony at the National Naval Aviation Museum in Pensacola, Florida, May 11, 2023. NETC's mission is to recruit, train and deliver those who serve our nation, taking them from street-to-fleet by forging civilians into highly skilled, operational and combat ready warfighters. (United States Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zachary Melvin)

