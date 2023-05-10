NETC Names Sailor of the Year for 2022

PENSACOLA, Fla.— Naval Education and Training Command (NETC) announced its fiscal year 2022 Sailor of the Year (SOY), Navy Diver 1st Class Chase S. McCain, May 11 at the National Naval Aviation Museum on board Naval Air Station Pensacola.



The SOY finalists represent the top performers of the entire NETC domain worldwide. Out of the many Sailors considered for the competition, to include the 11,522 instructors and 4,042 recruiters that deliver warfighters to the fleet, only four were selected as this year’s finalists.



The 2022 NETC SOY finalists include:



* Equipment Operator First Class Kohl J. Chrislock, assigned to Center for Seabees and Facilities Engineering Gulfport, Mississippi.

* Aviation Ordnanceman First Class Amy L. Morris, assigned to Surface Combat Systems Training Command San Diego, California

* Aviation Structural Mechanic First Class Ashleylaura K. Sembrano, assigned to Recruit Training Command Great Lakes, Illinois.



“These leaders should be commended for their achievements, dedication and commitment to the mission of their individual commands, the NETC domain, and the Navy as whole,” said NETC’s Force Master Chief, Rick Mengel.



Rear Admiral Pete Garvin, commander, NETC, praised the group of finalists; “While we can only select one of these fine shipmates to be NETC’s Sailor of the Year, the close competition at this level is a testament to all of them, to their professionalism and dedication. They truly embody what it means to serve in the United States Navy.”



McCain, representing Naval Diving and Salvage Training Center (NDSTC) Panama City, has been pre-selected for advancement to chief petty officer and will be pinned in the fall.



He is currently a leading petty officer and high risk instructor for his team at NDSTC, supervising other high-risk instructors, officers, enlisted, and international students in all facets of military diving. McCain was directly responsible for the safe and effective execution of 210 days of high-risk training that totaled 1,373 hours of dive time.



"Serving as a leading petty officer at NDSTC has truly been the most rewarding tour of my career thus far," said McCain. "I’ve had the unique opportunity to lead and develop not only officer, enlisted, and international students, but junior instructors as well. Being able to witness students learn and perfect these vital skills in their career paths ensures the future not only of our rating but the Fleet readiness worldwide."



NETC is the U.S. Navy’s Force Development pillar and largest shore command. Through its “Street to Fleet” model, NETC recruits civilians and forges them into skilled warfighters ready to meet the current and future needs of the U.S. Navy.



