Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NETC’s 2022 Sailor of the Year Ceremony [Image 3 of 21]

    NETC’s 2022 Sailor of the Year Ceremony

    PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Zachary Melvin 

    Naval Education and Training Command

    Navy Diver 1st Class Chase S. McCain, left, assigned to Naval Diving and Salvage Training Center Panama City, salutes during the national anthem during Naval Education and Training Command’s (NETC) fiscal year 2022 Sailor of the Year (SOY) announcement and award ceremony at the National Naval Aviation Museum in Pensacola, Florida, May 11, 2023. NETC's mission is to recruit, train and deliver those who serve our nation, taking them from street-to-fleet by forging civilians into highly skilled, operational and combat ready warfighters. (United States Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zachary Melvin)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2023
    Date Posted: 05.11.2023 15:39
    Photo ID: 7790802
    VIRIN: 230511-N-YW264-1054
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.07 MB
    Location: PENSACOLA, FL, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NETC’s 2022 Sailor of the Year Ceremony [Image 21 of 21], by PO2 Zachary Melvin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NETC’s 2022 Sailor of the Year Ceremony
    NETC’s 2022 Sailor of the Year Ceremony
    NETC’s 2022 Sailor of the Year Ceremony
    NETC’s 2022 Sailor of the Year Ceremony
    NETC’s 2022 Sailor of the Year Ceremony
    NETC’s 2022 Sailor of the Year Ceremony
    NETC’s 2022 Sailor of the Year Ceremony
    NETC’s 2022 Sailor of the Year Ceremony
    NETC’s 2022 Sailor of the Year Ceremony
    NETC’s 2022 Sailor of the Year Ceremony
    NETC’s 2022 Sailor of the Year Ceremony
    NETC’s 2022 Sailor of the Year Ceremony
    NETC’s 2022 Sailor of the Year Ceremony
    NETC’s 2022 Sailor of the Year Ceremony
    NETC’s 2022 Sailor of the Year Ceremony
    NETC’s 2022 Sailor of the Year Ceremony
    NETC’s 2022 Sailor of the Year Ceremony
    NETC’s 2022 Sailor of the Year Ceremony
    NETC’s 2022 Sailor of the Year Ceremony
    NETC’s 2022 Sailor of the Year Ceremony
    NETC’s 2022 Sailor of the Year Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NETC Names Sailor of the Year for 2022

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NETC
    SOY
    YW264

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT