New York National Guard Soldiers compete in EOD event

New York Army National Guard explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) technician Staff Sgt. Robert Contini, secures a Mark 82 general purpose bomb with steaks and straps so it can be disarmed while competing in the All Army EOD Team of the Year Competition at Fort Carson, Colorado on April 18, 2023. Contini and Sgt. Michael Wing represented the Army National Guard in the competition against four active Army EOD teams from April 17 to 19. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Apolonia Gaspar)

