New York Army National Guard explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) technicians Staff Sgt. Robert Contini, left, and Sgt. Michael Wing, secures a Mark 82 general purpose bomb with steaks and straps so it can be disarmed while competing in the All Army EOD Team of the Year Competition at Fort Carson, Colorado on April 18, 2023. Contini and Sgt. Michael Wing represented the Army National Guard in the competition against four active Army EOD teams from April 17 to 19. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Apolonia Gaspar)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.17.2023 Date Posted: 05.11.2023 13:58 Photo ID: 7790629 VIRIN: 230418-A-DD152-1497 Resolution: 5014x3159 Size: 1.4 MB Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, New York National Guard Soldiers compete in EOD event [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.