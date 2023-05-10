Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New York National Guard Soldiers compete in EOD event [Image 1 of 7]

    New York National Guard Soldiers compete in EOD event

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2023

    New York National Guard

    New York Army National Guard explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) technician Staff Sgt. Robert Contini, secures a Mark 82 general purpose bomb with steaks and straps so it can be disarmed while competing in the All Army EOD Team of the Year Competition at Fort Carson, Colorado on April 18, 2023. Contini and Sgt. Michael Wing represented the Army National Guard in the competition against four active Army EOD teams from April 17 to 19. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Apolonia Gaspar)

    Date Taken: 04.17.2023
    Date Posted: 05.11.2023 13:58
    Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US 
    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    New York EOD technicians represent Army Guard at Army-wide competition

    Army National Guard

    competition
    EOD
    NYNG
    SFC Robert Contini
    Sgt. Michael Wing

