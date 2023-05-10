DLA Energy Korea commander honors his heritage

Army Lt. Col. Dennis Han is a 20-year U.S. Army officer and a second generation Korean American. Currently stationed on Camp Walker in Daegu, South Korea, Han is the Defense Logistics Agency Energy Korea commander responsible for providing wholesale bulk petroleum supply, distribution and quality management for U.S. Forces in the Republic of Korea. Photo courtesy of Lt. Col. Dennis Han.

