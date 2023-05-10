Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DLA Energy Korea commander honors his heritage [Image 2 of 2]

    DLA Energy Korea commander honors his heritage

    27, SOUTH KOREA

    05.19.2022

    Photo by Connie Braesch 

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    Army Lt. Col. Dennis Han is a 20-year U.S. Army officer and a second generation Korean American. Currently stationed on Camp Walker in Daegu, South Korea, Han is the Defense Logistics Agency Energy Korea commander responsible for providing wholesale bulk petroleum supply, distribution and quality management for U.S. Forces in the Republic of Korea. Photo courtesy of Lt. Col. Dennis Han.

    DLA Energy Korea commander honors his heritage
    DLA Energy Korea commander honors his heritage

    DLA Energy Korea commander honors his heritage

    Defense Logistics Agency (DLA)

    Korea

    DLA
    AAPI
    AAPI
    Dennis Han

