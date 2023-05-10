Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DLA Energy Korea commander honors his heritage [Image 1 of 2]

    DLA Energy Korea commander honors his heritage

    27, SOUTH KOREA

    02.03.2023

    Photo by Connie Braesch 

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    Defense Logistics Agency Energy Korea Commander Army Lt. Col. Dennis Han is a 20-year U.S. Army officer and a second generation Korean American. He and his wife, Ahreum, attended a Lunar New Year reception in traditional “hanbok” with U.S. and South Korean civilian and military leaders from Daegu and surrounding areas in January 2023.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2023
    Date Posted: 05.11.2023 11:11
    Photo ID: 7789965
    VIRIN: 230510-D-D0441-901
    Resolution: 2040x1148
    Size: 1.09 MB
    Location: 27, KR
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DLA Energy Korea commander honors his heritage [Image 2 of 2], by Connie Braesch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Defense Logistics Agency (DLA)

    Korea
    Energy
    DLA
    AAPI
    Dennis Han

