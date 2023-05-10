Defense Logistics Agency Energy Korea Commander Army Lt. Col. Dennis Han is a 20-year U.S. Army officer and a second generation Korean American. He and his wife, Ahreum, attended a Lunar New Year reception in traditional “hanbok” with U.S. and South Korean civilian and military leaders from Daegu and surrounding areas in January 2023.
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2023 11:11
|Photo ID:
|7789965
|VIRIN:
|230510-D-D0441-901
|Resolution:
|2040x1148
|Size:
|1.09 MB
|Location:
|27, KR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, DLA Energy Korea commander honors his heritage [Image 2 of 2], by Connie Braesch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
DLA Energy Korea commander honors his heritage
Defense Logistics Agency (DLA)
LEAVE A COMMENT