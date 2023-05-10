A U.S. Air Force Airman with the 62d Medical Squadron participates in a Naval Base Kitsap Security Department K9 demonstration hosted during Nurse-Technician Appreciation Week at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, May 10, 2023. The 62d MDS held several events spanning the week in appreciation for their nurses and technicians: including the K9 demonstration, raffles and lunches. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Zoe Thacker)

Date Taken: 05.10.2023
Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
This work, Nurses Make a Difference: Anytime, Anywhere, Always; 62d MDS celebrates Nurse-Tech Appreciation Week [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Zoe Thacker