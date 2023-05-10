Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nurses Make a Difference: Anytime, Anywhere, Always; 62d MDS celebrates Nurse-Tech Appreciation Week [Image 6 of 6]

    Nurses Make a Difference: Anytime, Anywhere, Always; 62d MDS celebrates Nurse-Tech Appreciation Week

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    05.10.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Zoe Thacker 

    62nd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force Airman with the 62d Medical Squadron participates in a Naval Base Kitsap Security Department K9 demonstration hosted during Nurse-Technician Appreciation Week at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, May 10, 2023. The 62d MDS held several events spanning the week in appreciation for their nurses and technicians: including the K9 demonstration, raffles and lunches. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Zoe Thacker)

    Date Taken: 05.10.2023
    Date Posted: 05.11.2023 11:10
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nurses Make a Difference: Anytime, Anywhere, Always; 62d MDS celebrates Nurse-Tech Appreciation Week [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Zoe Thacker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Nurses Make a Difference: Anytime, Anywhere, Always; 62d MDS celebrates Nurse-Tech Appreciation Week

    62d Airlift Wing
    Team McChord
    Nurse-Tech Appreciation Week
    62d Medical Squadron

