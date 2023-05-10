U.S. Air Force Col. Reid Orth, 62d Medical Squadron commander, gives opening remarks at an event during Nurse-Technician Appreciation Week at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, May 10, 2023. The week’s purpose is to spotlight how nurses and medical technicians, whether uniformed, civilians, or contractors, exemplify excellence within the 62d MDS by providing quality healthcare services to promote fit, resilient, ready forces, while developing and strengthening their medics to sustain future medical capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Zoe Thacker)
Nurses Make a Difference: Anytime, Anywhere, Always; 62d MDS celebrates Nurse-Tech Appreciation Week
