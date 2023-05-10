Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nurses Make a Difference: Anytime, Anywhere, Always; 62d MDS celebrates Nurse-Tech Appreciation Week

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    05.10.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Zoe Thacker 

    62nd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Reid Orth, 62d Medical Squadron commander, gives opening remarks at an event during Nurse-Technician Appreciation Week at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, May 10, 2023. The week’s purpose is to spotlight how nurses and medical technicians, whether uniformed, civilians, or contractors, exemplify excellence within the 62d MDS by providing quality healthcare services to promote fit, resilient, ready forces, while developing and strengthening their medics to sustain future medical capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Zoe Thacker)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nurses Make a Difference: Anytime, Anywhere, Always; 62d MDS celebrates Nurse-Tech Appreciation Week [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Zoe Thacker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    62d Airlift Wing
    Team McChord
    Nurse-Tech
    Nurse-Tech Appreciation Week
    62d Medical Squadron

