Nurses Make a Difference: Anytime, Anywhere, Always; 62d MDS celebrates Nurse-Tech Appreciation Week

The 62d Medical Squadron hosted a K9 demonstration with handlers and military working dogs from Naval Base Kitsap Security Department during Nurse-Technician Appreciation Week at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, May 10, 2023. The 62d MDS held several events spanning the week in appreciation for their nurses and technicians: including the K9 demonstration, raffles and lunches. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Zoe Thacker)

