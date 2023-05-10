NSWCPD Engineer Recognized at 2023 Philadelphia FEB Excellence in Government Awards Ceremony

Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division (NSWCPD) Chemical Engineer Jay Smith receives a Bronze Medal during the annual Philadelphia FEB Excellence in Government Awards Ceremony on May 4, 2023. Smith was honored for her contributions to developing the critical submarine life-support system, the Advanced Carbon Dioxide Removal Unit (ACRU), on the Columbia class submarine. Pictured with Smith are NSWCPD Technical Director Nigel C. Thijs, Machinery Research, Logistics, and Ship Integrity Department Head Allison Hollish and Energy Conversion R&D Branch Head Jake Kephart. (Courtesy Photo by Celynda Cortez)

