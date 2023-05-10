Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division (NSWCPD) Chemical Engineer Jay Smith (right) receives a Bronze Medal from the Second Vice Chair of the Philadelphia Federal Executive Board (FEB) Anne Johnson (left) during the annual Philadelphia FEB Excellence in Government Awards Ceremony on May 4, 2023. Smith was honored for her contributions to developing the critical submarine life-support system, the Advanced Carbon Dioxide Removal Unit (ACRU), on the Columbia class submarine. (Courtesy photo by Celynda Cortez/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.04.2023 Date Posted: 05.11.2023 08:54 Photo ID: 7789717 VIRIN: 230504-O-YX827-702 Resolution: 1309x873 Size: 637.22 KB Location: US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NSWCPD Engineer Recognized at 2023 Philadelphia FEB Excellence in Government Awards Ceremony [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.