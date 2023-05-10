NSWCPD Engineer Recognized at 2023 Philadelphia FEB Excellence in Government Awards Ceremony

Courtesy Photo | Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division (NSWCPD) Chemical Engineer Jay...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division (NSWCPD) Chemical Engineer Jay Smith receives a Bronze Medal during the annual Philadelphia FEB Excellence in Government Awards Ceremony on May 4, 2023. Smith was honored for her contributions to developing the critical submarine life-support system, the Advanced Carbon Dioxide Removal Unit (ACRU), on the Columbia class submarine. Pictured with Smith are NSWCPD Technical Director Nigel C. Thijs, Machinery Research, Logistics, and Ship Integrity Department Head Allison Hollish and Energy Conversion R&D Branch Head Jake Kephart. (Courtesy Photo by Celynda Cortez) see less | View Image Page

The Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division (NSWCPD) participated in the recent 2023 Philadelphia Federal Executive Boards (FEB) Excellence in Government Awards Ceremony, with NSWCPD’s Jay Smith winning a Bronze Medal. The awards ceremony, held on May 4, 2023, reflects the work of many people from a number of Philadelphia region federal government organizations supporting the betterment of the federal community as a whole.



Each year during Public Service Recognition Week, FEBs recognize high-performing federal employees in their local communities and highlight innovative efforts that advance the missions of federal agencies. Award nominations are reviewed by leadership panels using criteria for a variety of categories, such as Leadership, Customer Service, and Innovation.



Smith was awarded a Bronze Medal for Outstanding Achievement (Non-Supervisory), for her contributions to developing the critical submarine life-support system, the Advanced Carbon Dioxide Removal Unit (ACRU), on the Columbia class submarine. Her sustained efforts creating a new technical solution for atmosphere purification that enables the Columbia class submarine the ability to remain submerged undersea for its designed mission duration and serve a critical role in the United States government's strategic nuclear force.



“Jay’s ingenuity, collaboration, and drive moved a critical research and development technology from concept to transition to the ISEA (In-Service Engineering) and now, with the collective team, to the fleet,” NSWCPD Technical Director Nigel C. Thijs said.



According to her nomination package, Smith, who serves as a chemical engineer, was recognized for developing the ACRU system that provides a life-sustaining atmosphere to Sailors in the U.S. Navy’s next-generation strategic nuclear deterrent, the Columbia class submarine. These submarines will replace the aging ballistic missile submarine fleet, providing critical strategic capabilities to maintain the naval superiority of the United States.



“It is an incredible honor to be recognized by my supervisor and leadership as worthy of an outstanding achievement nomination, and even more of an honor to be recognized by the FEB for my contributions to this team effort,” Smith said.



ACRU development started in 2008, leveraging the Department of Energy Research and Development (R&D) on solid, amine-based Carbon Dioxide (CO2) sorbents for “green” power plant applications. Smith and her team worked with the Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA), national lab industry experts, and stakeholders to optimize a novel sorbent formulation for the unique needs of the submarine atmosphere. She planned and executed a complete transition program to bring the new technology to the fleet.



The new system will utilize SAMMS(R) sorbent to remove 40% more CO2 in the same footprint as a legacy scrubbing system while substantially reducing the piping, tanks, valves, and maintenance burdens on the platform and crew. The SAMMS(R) sorbents are much safer for the fleet as they will dramatically improve the quality of life by eliminating the acidic and malodorous liquid amine. Using solid amine instead of liquid results in a life-cycle cost savings of over $1 million per hull for the U.S. Navy.



Smith demonstrated exceptional leadership across all aspects of this critical program, coordinating a broad and multifaceted team to focus on safety and introducing the technology to the fleet. She oversaw the prototype development effort at the vendor, coordinated and led a 24/7 prototype testing program that gathered over 11,000 test hours and provided invaluable information for the design and qualification of first article units. Sheh also managed multiple aspects of acquisition from initial bench-top testing to a Government Furnished Equipment (GFE) production contract that will deliver units to the Columbia class lead ship.



Throughout this challenging program, Smith led by example, working with stakeholders to quickly and effectively develop alternate solutions and risk mitigations when emergent issues frequently arose. While bringing this project to fruition, it was a group effort among several departments at NSWCPD; Smith was the champion who kept the development progressing forward through many challenges along the way.



Smith mentored several engineers across multiple departments, enthusiastically demonstrating effective leadership and project management skills. Her enthusiasm and mentorship have impacted the careers of many younger engineers, who will take the skills learned and impact further change in the area of submarine life support and beyond.



Referencing this synergy and teamwork, she said, “I have been able to collaborate and work with some of the Navy’s finest engineers, project managers, contracting officers and many others, and I look forward to continuing to support ACRU and other Submarine Life Support R&D efforts.”



Smith graduated from Villanova University with a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering in 2001 and a Master of Science, also in Chemical Engineering, in 2006. She has worked for NSWCPD since 2000, supporting In-Service Engineering for Submarine Life Support Systems including Carbon Dioxide Scrubbers and Trace Contaminant Removal Systems. In 2010, she transitioned over to support R&D for the ACRU program. In 2014, she was promoted to technical lead for Submarine Life Support R&D, leading the transition of the high-visibility ACRU program, and growing the R&D portfolio to include new transition programs for Atmosphere Monitoring and other critical technical areas.



NSWCPD groups and individuals earning nominations were: The Submarine External Communication Systems (ECS) Team in the category of Collaboration Champions Award; Matthew Webb in the category of Platinum Service Award, Michael Ruggieri in the category of Outstanding Achievement - Supervisor/Manager; and David Reed in the category of Outstanding Mentor/Coach.



“I congratulate Jay Smith and all the NSWCPD nominees for their hard work! The competition is tough, and I am proud of all our nominees for their achievements.” Thijs said.



According to the Philadelphia FEB website, the FEBs, established by Presidential Directive in 1961, are a forum for communication and collaboration among federal agencies outside of Washington, D.C. The need for effective coordination among the field activities of Federal departments and agencies was then, and is still, very clear. Approximately 85%of all federal employees work outside the National Capital Region. Federal programs have their impact largely through the actions of the field representatives of the departments and agencies. In addition, federal representatives are the principal contact with the federal government for the citizens of the United States. The national network of 28 FEBs, located in areas of significant federal populations, serves as the cornerstone for strategic partnering in government.



NSWCPD employs approximately 2,800 civilian engineers, scientists, technicians, and support personnel. The NSWCPD team does the research and development, test and evaluation, acquisition support, and in-service and logistics engineering for the non-nuclear machinery, ship machinery systems, and related equipment and material for Navy surface ships and submarines. NSWCPD is also the lead organization providing cybersecurity for all ship systems.