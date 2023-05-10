Swift Response 2023

U.S. Air Force Capt. Leesa Froelich, C-130J aircraft commander for the 815th Airlft Squadron, steers to the drop zone for a personnel drop in Zaragoza, Spain, May 10, 2023. The 815th AS, assigned to the Air Force Reserve’s 403rd Wing at Keesler Air Force Base, Miss., traveled across the Atlantic to participate in U.S. European Command’s DEFENDER 23 exercise Swift Response. Swift Response serves to demonstrate capabilities of the Global Response Force, validating USEUCOM’s ability to send forces into designated areas while advancing airborne interoperability among NATO allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kristen Pittman)

