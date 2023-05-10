U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Trent Davis, 815th Airlift Squadron pilot, conducts pre-flight checks at Zaragoza Air Base, Spain, May 10, 2023. The 815th Airlift Squadron is an Air Force Reserve C-130J at Keesler Air Force Base, Miss., supporting Swift Response 2023. The 815th AS, assigned to the Air Force Reserve’s 403rd Wing at Keesler Air Force Base, Miss., traveled across the Atlantic to participate in U.S. European Command’s DEFENDER 23 exercise Swift Response. Swift Response serves to demonstrate capabilities of the Global Response Force, validating USEUCOM’s ability to send forces into designated areas while advancing airborne interoperability among NATO allies. (U.S. Air Force by Tech. Sgt. Kristen Pittman) (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kristen Pittman)

