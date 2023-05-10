Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Swift Response 2023 [Image 3 of 7]

    Swift Response 2023

    ZARAGOZA, SPAIN

    05.10.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Kristen Pittman 

    403rd Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force C-130J assigned to the 815th Airlift Squadron at Keesler Air Force Base, Miss., is parked on the flightline at Zaragoza Air Base, Spain, May 10, 2023. The 815th AS, assigned to the Air Force Reserve’s 403rd Wing at Keesler Air Force Base, Miss., traveled across the Atlantic to participate in U.S. European Command’s DEFENDER 23 exercise Swift Response. Swift Response serves to demonstrate capabilities of the Global Response Force, validating USEUCOM’s ability to send forces into designated areas while advancing airborne interoperability among NATO allies. (U.S. Air Force by Tech. Sgt. Kristen Pittman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.10.2023
    Location: ZARAGOZA, ES 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Swift Response 2023 [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Kristen Pittman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

