Gen. James C. McConville, chief of staff of the Army, visited Japan's Ministry of Defense at Camp Ichigaya on May 8, 2023 ///

Gen. James C. McConville, chief of staff of the Army, visited Japan's

Ministry of Defense at Camp Ichigaya May 8, where he was presented the

Rising Sun Grand Ribbon from Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada.



In addition to receiving the ribbon, McConville met with Japan Ground

Self-Defense Force Gen. Morishita Yasunori, chief of Ground Staff, and JGSDF

Gen. Yoshida Yoshihide, chief of staff of the Joint Staff.

