    Gen. James C. McConville, chief of staff of the Army, visited Japan's Ministry of Defense at Camp Ichigaya on May 8, 2023 [Image 15 of 24]

    Gen. James C. McConville, chief of staff of the Army, visited Japan's Ministry of Defense at Camp Ichigaya on May 8, 2023

    SHINJYUKU-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN

    05.08.2023

    Photo by Kei Sasaki 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Gen. James C. McConville, chief of staff of the Army, visited Japan's
    Ministry of Defense at Camp Ichigaya May 8, where he was presented the
    Rising Sun Grand Ribbon from Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada.

    In addition to receiving the ribbon, McConville met with Japan Ground
    Self-Defense Force Gen. Morishita Yasunori, chief of Ground Staff, and JGSDF
    Gen. Yoshida Yoshihide, chief of staff of the Joint Staff.

    Date Posted: 05.10.2023
