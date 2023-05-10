Gen. James C. McConville, chief of staff of the Army, visited Japan's
Ministry of Defense at Camp Ichigaya May 8, where he was presented the
Rising Sun Grand Ribbon from Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada.
In addition to receiving the ribbon, McConville met with Japan Ground
Self-Defense Force Gen. Morishita Yasunori, chief of Ground Staff, and JGSDF
Gen. Yoshida Yoshihide, chief of staff of the Joint Staff.
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.10.2023 22:40
|Photo ID:
|7789006
|VIRIN:
|230508-A-QU164-799
|Resolution:
|2100x1500
|Size:
|705.11 KB
|Location:
|SHINJYUKU-KU, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Gen. James C. McConville, chief of staff of the Army, visited Japan's Ministry of Defense at Camp Ichigaya on May 8, 2023 [Image 24 of 24], by Kei Sasaki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
