2023 Annual MAFFS Training

Senior Master Sgt. Shannon Weaver, 731st Airlift Squadron loadmaster, speaks with Tech. Sgt. Matt Brazil and Senior Master Sgt. Tessa Gilbert, 731 AS loadmasters, on a C-130 aircraft after an aerial firefighting training sortie at Channel Islands Air National Guard Base, California, May 9, 2023. They participated alongside the 146th Airlift Wing during 2023 annual modular airborne firefighting system training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Justin Norton)
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.10.2023 19:51
|Location:
|CA, US
