Maj. Michael Hall and Maj. Cullen Vetter, 731st Airlift Squadron pilots, use a virtual reality headset during annual modular airborne firefighting system training at Channel Islands Air National Guard Base, May 10, 2023. The headset, paired with some flight controls, afforded the pilots the chance to do MAFFS training in a virtual environment in a simulated C-130 aircraft crew compartment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Justin Norton)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.08.2023 Date Posted: 05.10.2023 19:51 Photo ID: 7788926 VIRIN: 230509-F-ZJ473-1023 Resolution: 7701x5134 Size: 0 B Location: CA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2023 Annual MAFFS Training [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Justin Norton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.