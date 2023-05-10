Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2023 Annual MAFFS Training [Image 1 of 3]

    2023 Annual MAFFS Trainingq

    CA, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Justin Norton 

    302nd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Tech. Sgt. Andrew Norris, 731st Airlift Squadron loadmaster and Master Sgt. Kristie Miller, 731st Airlift Squadron instructor loadmaster, disconnect the air compression hose from a modular airborne firefighting system unit at Channel Islands Air National Guard Station, California, May 9, 2023. Hooking up the hose was required as part of a procedure loading the MAFFS unit with water. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Justin Norton)

    Date Taken: 05.08.2023
    Date Posted: 05.10.2023 19:51
    Photo ID: 7788914
    VIRIN: 230509-F-ZJ473-1011
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 0 B
    Location: CA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2023 Annual MAFFS Trainingq [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Justin Norton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    MAFFS
    MAFFS AEG
    Modular airborne fire fighting system (MAFFS)

