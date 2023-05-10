Tech. Sgt. Andrew Norris, 731st Airlift Squadron loadmaster and Master Sgt. Kristie Miller, 731st Airlift Squadron instructor loadmaster, disconnect the air compression hose from a modular airborne firefighting system unit at Channel Islands Air National Guard Station, California, May 9, 2023. Hooking up the hose was required as part of a procedure loading the MAFFS unit with water. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Justin Norton)
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.10.2023 19:51
|Photo ID:
|7788914
|VIRIN:
|230509-F-ZJ473-1011
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|CA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2023 Annual MAFFS Trainingq [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Justin Norton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
