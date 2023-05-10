Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Balikatan 23 | NSW, AFP NAVSOU conduct live fire training [Image 5 of 5]

    Balikatan 23 | NSW, AFP NAVSOU conduct live fire training

    PHILIPPINES

    04.21.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Daniel Gaither 

    Exercise Balikatan   

    A Philippine sailor assigned to Naval Special Operations Unit shoots at targets while conducting live fire weapons training with U.S. Naval Special Warfare operators in Palawan, Philippines, during Balikatan 23, April 21, 2023. Balikatan is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. Naval Special Warfare is the nation’s elite maritime special operations force, uniquely positioned to extend the Fleet’s reach and gain and maintain access for the Joint Force in competition and conflict. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Daniel Gaither)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2023
    Date Posted: 05.10.2023 18:57
    Photo ID: 7788847
    VIRIN: 230421-N-OX430-1468
    Resolution: 3500x2500
    Size: 2.25 MB
    Location: PH
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Balikatan 23 | NSW, AFP NAVSOU conduct live fire training [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Daniel Gaither, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Balikatan 23 | NSW, AFP NAVSOU conduct live fire training
    Balikatan 23 | NSW, AFP NAVSOU conduct live fire training
    Balikatan 23 | NSW, AFP NAVSOU conduct live fire training
    Balikatan 23 | NSW, AFP NAVSOU conduct live fire training
    Balikatan 23 | NSW, AFP NAVSOU conduct live fire training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy SEAL
    Naval Special Warfare
    NAVY SWCC
    SOF In The Pacific
    BK 23
    Balikatan 23

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT