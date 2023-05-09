Philippine sailors assigned to Naval Special Operations Units shoot at targets alongside U.S. Naval Special Warfare operators during live fire weapons training in Palawan, Philippines, during Balikatan 23, April 21, 2023. Balikatan is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. Naval Special Warfare is the nation’s elite maritime special operations force, uniquely positioned to extend the Fleet’s reach and gain and maintain access for the Joint Force in competition and conflict. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Daniel Gaither)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.21.2023 Date Posted: 05.10.2023 18:57 Photo ID: 7788843 VIRIN: 230421-N-OX430-1049 Resolution: 2000x2500 Size: 2.77 MB Location: PH Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Balikatan 23 | NSW, AFP NAVSOU conduct live fire training [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Daniel Gaither, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.