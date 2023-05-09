Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New Jersey TAG and CSM visit Menlo Park nurses and residents [Image 7 of 9]

    New Jersey TAG and CSM visit Menlo Park nurses and residents

    EDISON, NJ, UNITED STATES

    05.09.2023

    Photo by Mark Olsen  

    New Jersey National Guard   

    U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Mark A. Leonard, right, New Jersey State Command Sergeant Major, listens to Army veteran Francis DeGuilis, a resident at the New Jersey Veterans Memorial Home at Menlo Park, Edison, New Jersey, May 9, 2023. Leonard and Brig. Gen. Lisa J. Hou, D.O., The Adjutant General of New Jersey and Commissioner of the New Jersey Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, visited the home’s nurses and residents during National Nurses Week, which recognizes and honors the nurses who provide care and comfort for the residents. (New Jersey National Guard photo by Mark C. Olsen)

    Veterans

    Veterans
    U.S. Army
    Recognition
    National Nurses Week 2023

