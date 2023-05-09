New Jersey TAG and CSM visit Menlo Park nurses and residents

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Lisa J. Hou, D.O., right, The Adjutant General of New Jersey and Commissioner of the New Jersey Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, and New Jersey State Command Sgt. Maj. Mark A. Leonard, left, listen to Army veteran Richard Belia, a resident at the New Jersey Veterans Memorial Home at Menlo Park, Edison, New Jersey, May 9, 2023. New Jersey’s three veterans’ homes are celebrating National Nurses Week, which recognizes and honors the nurses who provide care and comfort for the residents. (New Jersey National Guard photo by Mark C. Olsen)

