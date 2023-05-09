New Jersey TAG and CSM visit Menlo Park nurses and residents

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Lisa J. Hou, D.O., left, The Adjutant General of New Jersey and Commissioner of the New Jersey Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, listens to Army veteran Walter Jansen, a resident at the New Jersey Veterans Memorial Home at Menlo Park, Edison, New Jersey, May 9, 2023. Hou and New Jersey State Command Sgt. Maj. Mark A. Leonard visited the home’s nurses and residents during National Nurses Week, which recognizes and honors the nurses who provide care and comfort for the residents. (New Jersey National Guard photo by Mark C. Olsen)

