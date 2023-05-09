Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Reserve Chief focuses on readiness during senior-leader summit [Image 1 of 5]

    Army Reserve Chief focuses on readiness during senior-leader summit

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Shawn Morris 

    99th Readiness Division

    Lt. Gen. Jody J. Daniels, Chief of Army Reserve and Commanding General, U.S. Army Reserve Command, leads a group of Army Reserve senior leaders on a tour of the 99th Readiness Division’s Equipment Concentration Site 27 May 5 during the Yearly Training Brief hosted May 4-7 at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey. At the ECS, Daniels led discussions on best practices and efficiencies regarding repair and maintenance of Army Reserve vehicles and equipment. Ensuring the Army Reserve remains ready to deploy as needed is a priority for commanders across the formation. (U.S. Army photo by Mr. Shawn Morris, 99th RD Public Affairs)

    U.S. Army Reserve
    Army Reserve
    USAR
    ECS
    YTB
    Jody Daniels

