Army Reserve Chief focuses on readiness during senior-leader summit

Lt. Gen. Jody J. Daniels, Chief of Army Reserve and Commanding General, U.S. Army Reserve Command, leads a group of Army Reserve senior leaders on a tour of the 99th Readiness Division’s Equipment Concentration Site 27 May 5 during the Yearly Training Brief hosted May 4-7 at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey. At the ECS, Daniels led discussions on best practices and efficiencies regarding repair and maintenance of Army Reserve vehicles and equipment. Ensuring the Army Reserve remains ready to deploy as needed is a priority for commanders across the formation. (U.S. Army photo by Mr. Shawn Morris, 99th RD Public Affairs)

