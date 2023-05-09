Army Reserve Chief focuses on readiness during senior-leader summit

Photo By Staff Sgt. Shawn Morris | Lt. Gen. Jody J. Daniels, Chief of Army Reserve and Commanding General, U.S. Army...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Shawn Morris | Lt. Gen. Jody J. Daniels, Chief of Army Reserve and Commanding General, U.S. Army Reserve Command, leads a group of Army Reserve senior leaders on a tour of the 99th Readiness Division’s Equipment Concentration Site 27 May 5 during the Yearly Training Brief hosted May 4-7 at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey. At the ECS, Daniels led discussions on best practices and efficiencies regarding repair and maintenance of Army Reserve vehicles and equipment. Ensuring the Army Reserve remains ready to deploy as needed is a priority for commanders across the formation. (U.S. Army photo by Mr. Shawn Morris, 99th RD Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, N.J. – Lt. Gen. Jody J. Daniels, Chief of Army Reserve and Commanding General, U.S. Army Reserve Command, hosted the Army Reserve’s Yearly Training Brief here May 4-7.



The YTB’s purpose was to give Army Reserve unit command teams an opportunity to update their higher headquarters on their units’ status, and to discuss future plans to improve readiness and other aspects of the individual units.



“Staying focused on an agile strategy, employing fact-based analytics, and pushing forward with what works is how we move the needle,” Daniels said to the 1- and 2-star command teams attending the YTB in reference to the Army Reserve’s continued success in the future. “Attracting high-quality candidates requires changes, increased awareness and community engagement – what can we do to make the process better?”



Today’s Army Reserve is building the Army Reserve of 2030 by changing the way it organizes, equips and fights, developing cutting-edge formations to conduct multi-domain operations on the battlefields of today and tomorrow. These goals cannot be achieved without quality people, who are the Army Reserve’s number-one asset, and its greatest strength and strategic advantage.



“Recruiting and retention is super-important,” Daniels said. “There’s a lot going on behind the scenes, working to change policies that allow us to get ahead of recruiting and retention challenges; the team has worked hard identifying issues and submitting solutions.”



Daniels is an advocate for culture change in the Army Reserve, shifting away from an overreliance on metrics and moving toward achieving measurable readiness.



“Our best leaders never rank subordinates based solely on their metrics,” Daniels explained. “This hyper-focus on achieving all green metrics is distracting from what really matters: recruiting, developing, and retaining cohesive teams and units that are highly trained, disciplined, and fit to accomplish their wartime mission.”



Readiness is key because the Army Reserve provides critical skills and depth for the Army, the Joint Force, and the nation. The Army Reserve is aligned as part of the Total Army’s effort to prepare for future multi-domain operations, spanning the spectrum from information warfare to protection capabilities.



To read more about Daniels’ thoughts on culture change and readiness, visit:



www.usar.army.mil/Portals/98/Documents/CAR/Changing%20Culture%20FINAL%2004052022.pdf?ver=Kz91X-Qs2nuVg-IrGeqLRQ%3D%3D