    Newest Group of IW WTIs Head to the Fleet! [Image 2 of 2]

    Newest Group of IW WTIs Head to the Fleet!

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.13.2023

    Naval Information Forces

    Norfolk, Va. – From left to right, front row center, Rear Adm. Marc Miguez, commander, Carrier Strike Group TWO and Capt. Madelene Means, Chief of Staff, Naval Information Warfighting Development Center, stand in ranks with the most recent group of Warfare Tactics Instructors. (Official U.S. Navy photo Lt. Cmdr. Leslie Ward / Released)

    Date Taken: 04.13.2023
    Date Posted: 05.10.2023 08:27
    VIRIN: 230413-N-N0798-1002
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    WTI
    Information Warfare
    IW
    Warfare Tactics Instructors
    NIWDC

