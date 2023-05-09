Newest Group of IW WTIs Head to the Fleet!

Norfolk, Va. – From left to right, front row center, Rear Adm. Marc Miguez, commander, Carrier Strike Group TWO and Capt. Madelene Means, Chief of Staff, Naval Information Warfighting Development Center, stand in ranks with the most recent group of Warfare Tactics Instructors. (Official U.S. Navy photo Lt. Cmdr. Leslie Ward / Released)

