Newest Group of IW WTIs Head to the Fleet!

Courtesy Photo | Norfolk, Va. – From left to right, front row center, Rear Adm. Marc Miguez, commander, Carrier Strike Group TWO and Capt. Madelene Means, Chief of Staff, Naval Information Warfighting Development Center, stand in ranks with the most recent group of Warfare Tactics Instructors. (Official U.S. Navy photo Lt. Cmdr. Leslie Ward / Released)

Norfolk, Va. – On April 13, Naval Information Warfighting Development Center (NIWDC), held a patching ceremony and designated 28 Information Warfare (IW) Warfare Tactics Instructors (WTI) in its tenth iteration of IW WTIs classes. Naval Information Warfare Advance Weapon School (NIWAWS) meets the challenges of modern Information Warfare across all domains with vigor, thought, leadership, and creativity with its WTI cadre. Newly patched, these WTIs will be sent back to the Fleet armed with more knowledge and a network of 169 other WTIs to resource to meet the mission of IW writ large.



Rear Adm. Marc Miguez, commander, Carrier Strike Group TWO, and Capt. Madeline Means, NIWDC Chief of Staff, presided over the patching ceremony for the 20 commissioned officers and eight senior enlisted Sailors and Marines who successfully completed this challenging 10-week course. The continued presence of the Marine Corps with their Electronic Warfare graduate continues to be an integral part of the execution of the Tri-Service Maritime Strategy.



Miguez commended the graduates. “NIWAWS’s graduates’ assessments continued to achieve new milestones with candidates from the METOC (Meteorology and Oceanography), INTEL (Intelligence), C2CO (Command & Control Cyberspace Operations), and EW (Electronic Warfare) communities coming together to expand the depth on impact of operations in a contested environment,” said Miguez.



During the class the candidates were visited by Rear Adm. Michael Donnelly, deputy commander, commander, Task Force SEVEN ZERO / commander, Carrier Strike Group FIVE.



Innovation continues to be the bedrock of the WTI course. This WIT class the first to use Live Virtual Construct (LVC) programs to test Tactics, Techniques, and Procedures (TTPs). NIWAWS students were afforded creative and innovative opportunities to test these TTPs in a low-cost and low-threat environment.



As the Commanding Officer of NIWDC, this marks Capt. Braswell’s second graduating class since assuming command June 2022. While not physically able to attend, Braswell had the following message relayed on his behalf. “With this graduating class, there are now more than 200 IW WTIs in the Fleet across the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard teams. I’ve charged these WTIs to deliver increased IW warfighting readiness in the Fleet in every venue they have the opportunity to do so, from our IW platform ashore to forward deployed operations.”



NIWDC is the U.S. Navy’s IW tactical center of excellence, which enhances fleet high-end warfighting capabilities and readiness across the operational and tactical levels of war.



For more information on NIWAWS, visit https://intelshare.intelink.gov/sites/NIWDC-Doctrine-CIE/IW_WTI/SitePages/Home.aspx or email IW_WTI@navy.mil. To keep up to date with the latest news from NIWDC, visit https://www.navifor.usff.navy.mil/Organization/Operational-Forces/NIWDC/ or NIWDC’s Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/NIWDC .



-USN