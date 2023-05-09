Norfolk, Va. - Naval Information Warfighting Development Center, staff of the Naval Information Warfare Advanced Weapons School (NIWAWS) and the graduating class of Warfare Tactics Instructors (WTI) at the Patching ceremony held at NIWDC’s auditorium. (Official U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Cmdr. Leslie Ward / Released)
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.10.2023 08:27
|Photo ID:
|7787511
|VIRIN:
|230413-N-N0798-1001
|Resolution:
|4712x1441
|Size:
|1.25 MB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Newest Group of IW WTIs Head to the Fleet! [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Newest Group of IW WTIs Head to the Fleet!
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT