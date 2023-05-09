Newest Group of IW WTIs Head to the Fleet!

Norfolk, Va. - Naval Information Warfighting Development Center, staff of the Naval Information Warfare Advanced Weapons School (NIWAWS) and the graduating class of Warfare Tactics Instructors (WTI) at the Patching ceremony held at NIWDC’s auditorium. (Official U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Cmdr. Leslie Ward / Released)

