    Newest Group of IW WTIs Head to the Fleet! [Image 1 of 2]

    Newest Group of IW WTIs Head to the Fleet!

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.13.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Information Forces

    Norfolk, Va. - Naval Information Warfighting Development Center, staff of the Naval Information Warfare Advanced Weapons School (NIWAWS) and the graduating class of Warfare Tactics Instructors (WTI) at the Patching ceremony held at NIWDC’s auditorium. (Official U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Cmdr. Leslie Ward / Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.13.2023
    Date Posted: 05.10.2023 08:27
    Photo ID: 7787511
    VIRIN: 230413-N-N0798-1001
    Resolution: 4712x1441
    Size: 1.25 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    TAGS

    WTI
    Information Warfare
    IW
    Warfare Tactics Instructors
    NIWDC

