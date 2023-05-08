230508-N-UF592-1036 YOKOSUKA, Japan (May 8, 2023) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Equipment) Airman Chelsey Weaver, from San Antonio, and Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Equipment) 2nd Class Zack Wilkinson, from Denham Springs, Louisiana, test the jet blast deflectors aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, May 8, 2023. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports Alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Eric Stanton)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.08.2023 Date Posted: 05.09.2023 21:38 Photo ID: 7786976 VIRIN: 230508-N-UF592-1036 Resolution: 4844x4188 Size: 3.44 MB Location: JP Hometown: DENHAM SPRINGS, LA, US Hometown: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors test ship’s jet blast deflectors [Image 2 of 2], by SN Eric Stanton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.