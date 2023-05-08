Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors test ship’s jet blast deflectors [Image 1 of 2]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors test ship’s jet blast deflectors

    JAPAN

    07.08.2021

    Photo by Seaman Eric Stanton 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    230508-N-UF592-1006 YOKOSUKA, Japan (May 8, 2023) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Equipment) 2nd Class Zack Wilkinson, from Denham Springs, Louisiana, tests the jet blast deflectors aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, May 8, 2023. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports Alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Eric Stanton)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors test ship’s jet blast deflectors [Image 2 of 2], by SN Eric Stanton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

