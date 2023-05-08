230508-N-UF592-1006 YOKOSUKA, Japan (May 8, 2023) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Equipment) 2nd Class Zack Wilkinson, from Denham Springs, Louisiana, tests the jet blast deflectors aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, May 8, 2023. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports Alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Eric Stanton)
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.09.2023 21:38
|Photo ID:
|7786975
|VIRIN:
|230508-N-UF592-1006
|Resolution:
|5778x3857
|Size:
|2.68 MB
|Location:
|JP
|Hometown:
|DENHAM SPRINGS, LA, US
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors test ship’s jet blast deflectors [Image 2 of 2], by SN Eric Stanton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
