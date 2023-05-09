USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) celebrates Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month

230509-N-AR554-1011 YOKOSUKA, Japan (May 9, 2023) Logistics Specialist 1st Class Mervin Paje, from San Diego, plays music during an Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month celebration on the aft mess deck aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, May 9, 2023. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports Alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Charlotte Dudenhoeffer)

