230509-N-AR554-1040 YOKOSUKA, Japan (May 9, 2023) Damage Controlman Fireman Elijah Pulotu, from Kihei, Hawaii, performs a traditional haka dance during an Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month celebration on the aft mess deck aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, May 9, 2023. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports Alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Charlotte Dudenhoeffer)
|Date Taken:
|05.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.09.2023 21:32
|Photo ID:
|7786953
|VIRIN:
|230505-N-AR554-1040
|Resolution:
|4562x3045
|Size:
|813.33 KB
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, JP
|Hometown:
|KIHEI, HI, US
|Web Views:
|11
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) celebrates Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Charlotte Dudenhoeffer, identified by DVIDS
