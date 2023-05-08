230509-N-AR554-1040 YOKOSUKA, Japan (May 9, 2023) Damage Controlman Fireman Elijah Pulotu, from Kihei, Hawaii, performs a traditional haka dance during an Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month celebration on the aft mess deck aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, May 9, 2023. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports Alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Charlotte Dudenhoeffer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.09.2023 Date Posted: 05.09.2023 21:32 Photo ID: 7786953 VIRIN: 230505-N-AR554-1040 Resolution: 4562x3045 Size: 813.33 KB Location: YOKOSUKA, JP Hometown: KIHEI, HI, US Web Views: 11 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) celebrates Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Charlotte Dudenhoeffer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.