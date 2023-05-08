Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) celebrates Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) celebrates Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month

    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN

    05.09.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Charlotte Dudenhoeffer 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    230509-N-AR554-1040 YOKOSUKA, Japan (May 9, 2023) Damage Controlman Fireman Elijah Pulotu, from Kihei, Hawaii, performs a traditional haka dance during an Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month celebration on the aft mess deck aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, May 9, 2023. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports Alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Charlotte Dudenhoeffer)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) celebrates Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Charlotte Dudenhoeffer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CVN 76
    USS Ronald Reagan
    Yokosuka
    Asian American
    heritage month

