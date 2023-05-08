Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine-to-Marine Future Engagement Planning Event [Image 5 of 8]

    Marine-to-Marine Future Engagement Planning Event

    CAMP H. M. SMITH, HI, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Blake Gonter 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific (MARFORPAC) and Royal Thai Marine Corps staff members pose for a group photo during the first Marine-to-Marine Future Engagement Planning event at MARFORPAC, Camp H. M. Smith, Hawaii, May 8, 2023. This event is designed to establish a mechanism to better plan for operations and activities conducted bilaterally between MARFORPAC and the RTMC. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Blake Gonter)

    interoperability
    MARFORPAC
    Royal Thai Marine Corps
    US INDOPACOM
    Marine to Marine
    Bilateral Leadership

