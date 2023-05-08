Royal Thai Marines and U.S. Marines with U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific (MARFORPAC) participate in the first Marine-to-Marine Future Engagement Planning event at Camp H. M. Smith, Hawaii, May 8, 2023. This event is designed to establish a mechanism to better plan for operations and activities conducted bilaterally between MARFORPAC and the RTMC. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Blake Gonter)
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.09.2023 20:16
|Photo ID:
|7786904
|VIRIN:
|230508-M-LP807-1031
|Resolution:
|6411x4274
|Size:
|21.48 MB
|Location:
|CAMP H. M. SMITH, HI, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Marine-to-Marine Future Engagement Planning Event [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Blake Gonter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
